Portfolio roles up for review at next council meeting

COUNCILLOR roles could get a shake up at the next meeting, with the Fraser Coast Regional Council to vote on changes to the councillor portfolio roles.

No details of the specific changes are available in council documents, but it is understood that some councillors will rotate from their current roles into other portfolios.

Changes to the portfolios were flagged back on March 23, with council agreeing to review the current portfolio appointments.

It has been almost a year since the current list of portfolio endorsements were made.

The current list of portfolio endorsements include: