Posh picnic is precursor to all-white night

PICNIC: Daniel Sanderson, Richard and Nshara Kingston and Tara Bradbury at Stockland in Hervey Bay on Saturday promoting Le Diner en Blanc. Alistair Brightman

AN ALL-white dinner party in the middle of bustling shoppers.

This was the scene awaiting the public in Stockland shopping centre on Saturday.

The scene was set up to promote Le Diner en Blanc Fraser Coast's return to the region for the third year running on October 12.

The invite-only, all-white mystery-location dinner party has previously been held at Portside Park in Maryborough and Pier Park in Hervey Bay.

Organiser Nshara Kingston said the idea behind the pop-up table was to show people how easy the concept was.

"This is how it would look on the night. This is a minimal example, people go to a lot of effort to decorate their tables - it's a competition," she said.

"To watch an empty space get filled up and then disappear again with no trace of us ever being there - that is the coolest part.

"We were the first regional city in the world to get it, we are probably the smallest Diner en Blanc in the world but we are one of the best."

Registration for this year's event opens at 8am on Tuesday.

The event is capped at 450 guests aged 18 and over who meet a strict white dress code.

Fellow organiser Daniel Sanderson said the public could expect to be amazed by the night's intimate nature.

"We have a new partner this year in Sirromet Wine," he said.

Entertainment for the evening is yet to be announced, food and drinks are bought on the website before the event.

For more information, go to frasercoast.dinerenblanc.com