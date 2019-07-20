Menu
FINALS BECKON: The Hervey Bay Seagulls A grade women's rugby league team before training on Thursday night.
Rugby League

Positive attitude for Gulls as they eye spot in the finals

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
20th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: For Hervey Bay Seagulls A grade women's team, a win in their match against Waves women today will secure them a semi-final spot.

Seagulls are currently sitting equal third on the table with Wallabys on 12 points with the Waves women five points further behind on 7.

Coach Paul Doherty understands the significance of the match for his team.

"A win today will see our team extend our lead to seven points and secure a spot in the top four,” he said.

Doherty is pleased with his team's performance throughout the season praising the improvement in their skill development.

He also believes their mentality of never giving up has helped them battle in tight situations this year.

Sophie O'Toole agrees and believes it is the way the team has gelled together that has seen a more consistent Seagulls this season.

"We have such a wide age spread in this team with players aged between 17 and 37,” she said.

"Everyone remains positive in the team and we are looking forward to the finals.”

There has been a time change for their match moving from 3pm to 4.30pm due to a forfeit in the scheduled reserve grade match.

In other A grade women's action, Past Brothers travel to Gladstone to play Wallabys in the early game at 2.30pm.

Tannum and Valley Roosters are scheduled to play at 4pm.

