Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Positive drug test reveals man’s killer crash past

Carlie Walker
4th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE tragic past of a man caught drug driving has been revealed in court.

Blake Justin Wilkins pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his system when he appeared this week.

When Wilkins was stopped by police, he returned a positive test.

It was later found he had cannabis in his system.

The court heard Wilkins had acquired an injury in a crash that killed his mother when he was a child.

He suffered post-traumatic stress as a result of the incident and was not a regular smoker of cannabis, the court was told.

Wilkins was fined $500 and he was disqualified from driving for three months.

More Stories

drug fccourt fccrash fcpolice maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $4.6b bonanza: Projects that will deliver 29k jobs

        Premium Content $4.6b bonanza: Projects that will deliver 29k jobs

        Business A key local government body is demanding both Labor and the LNP sign on to a new scheme that will create tens of thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.

        Australia told to brace for freak weather

        Australia told to brace for freak weather

        Weather Wild weather, floods, monster cyclones and mosquito-borne viruses

        New Medicare levy: Is this how we fix aged care?

        Premium Content New Medicare levy: Is this how we fix aged care?

        News Radical ideas to fix the mess and help vulnerable Australians