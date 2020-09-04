Positive drug test reveals man’s killer crash past
THE tragic past of a man caught drug driving has been revealed in court.
Blake Justin Wilkins pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his system when he appeared this week.
When Wilkins was stopped by police, he returned a positive test.
It was later found he had cannabis in his system.
The court heard Wilkins had acquired an injury in a crash that killed his mother when he was a child.
He suffered post-traumatic stress as a result of the incident and was not a regular smoker of cannabis, the court was told.
Wilkins was fined $500 and he was disqualified from driving for three months.