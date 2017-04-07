Positive future for Coast if we sustain tourism numbers

As Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook said, if the region can sustain these numbers, the Fraser Coast may - and the emphasis is on may - be able to renew flights to and from Melbourne.

IT LOOKS like the secret is getting out - the Fraser Coast is the best place to visit and live.

How many regions can boast the rich and vibrant history and architecture Maryborough offers, some of the safest beaches in Hervey Bay and a World Heritage listed island, all within about half-an-hour of each other?

No wonder visitors have been arriving in droves, according to statistics from Tourism Research Australia, the Fraser Coast has seen an almost 30% spike in a year.

What a market to break into. I know if I lived in a city with four seasons in one day the first ticket I would book would be to Hervey Bay.