POSITIVE POPPINS: M’Boro character takes over social media

POPPINS POSITIVITY: Fraser Coast residents have been changing their Facebook profile pictures to Mary Poppins.

A PHOTO of Mary Poppins flying away with her magical umbrella has been flooding social media with many Fraser Coast residents making it their profile picture.

It's part of a movement called Poppins Positivity and Maryborough resident Zoe Shipp was the first to start the trend.

She uploaded the photo shortly after hearing news that the Heritage City would be getting Mary Poppins-themed traffic lights, in response to negative comments from others.

"I noticed that a lot of the negativity was consuming a lot of posts about local issues and I feel this negativity brings a lot of people down," she said.

"I realized there was plenty of people that were willing to jump on and be outrageously negative but no-one going to the other extreme and being outrageously positive."

Others quickly jumped on this positive statement, including Fraser Coast Councillor Paul Truscott.

"I was overwhelmed by the amount of people that changed their profile picture; I have never met most of the people," Miss Shipp said.

"I think in a time our area needs some positivity, Mary Poppins is the perfect role model."