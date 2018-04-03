Positive season ahead for cane growers

SIX months ago, Ashley Peterson was looking to the skies desperately hoping to see drops of rain fall to the earth.

Fast forward to this year's cane growing season and not only has plenty of rain fallen, the conditions couldn't be better.

"We had about 25mm of rain over the Easter break so (the cane) is full of moisture," The Nikenbah cane farmer said.

"It's been a really great start to the season."

It's a completely different attitude to many residents of Hervey Bay who are looking forward to seeing consistent blue skies.

In October last year, some cane farmers were forced to begin irrigating their farms much earlier than usual.

One month prior, Hervey Bay experienced its driest September in history.

Teddington cane farmer Allen Birt was forced to begin irrigating cane which had not yet been harvested costing him time and money.

Mr Peterson said the positive conditions meant he was saving about 70 per cent on irrigation costs, including water and electricity.

"We didn't get to finish farming the cane last year because it was too drought affected and then it became too wet," he said. "We call that a stand over crop because we'll use it this year so we'll have a large amount this year."

Cane harvesting is expected to begin in the middle of June granted conditions remain favourable.

Despite the positive outlook on this year's season and with more rain predicted throughout the week, Mr Peterson said it was welcomed but "excess amounts" of rain was not needed.