Positive shoots in M'boro CBD as roadworks continue

CBD REVAMP: Project manager at SGQ Civil Constructions Rod Hartland and Fraser Coast councillor Daniel Sanderson review plans for the Maryborough CBD Revitalisation. Cr Sanderson said the short-term pain to help build a better CBD.

CBD REVAMP: Project manager at SGQ Civil Constructions Rod Hartland and Fraser Coast councillor Daniel Sanderson review plans for the Maryborough CBD Revitalisation. Cr Sanderson said the short-term pain to help build a better CBD. Blake Antrobus

AS BUSINESSES in the Maryborough CBD continue to endure ongoing roadworks and low foot traffic, one councillor has reassured the community the pain is only short-term.

Stage Two of the Heritage City's CBD Revitalisation program, which started in July, is set to continue for a number of weeks as roads are rebuilt and footpaths are replaced from Ellena to Kent St.

Division 4 councillor Daniel Sanderson said he understood the pain local businesses were going through, promising the roadworks would be finished within the 18 week time-frame set by contractors in July.

He told the Chronicle it was encouraging to hear the support from the community while the roadworks were ongoing.

"There are still some frustrations, but the community has gotten much more understanding that these roadworks need to happen,” Cr Sanderson said.

"It's a big cultural shift.

"At the end of the day, we want to make sure we're not stepping on anyone's toes.”

Cr Sanderson said parts of the upgrade were long overdue because of the underground infrastructure that hadn't been replaced in some 90 years.

He said the short-term pain would be "worth the heartache” for the entire community.

"It's never a good time to do any works, I've learned, but at the end of the day we're trying to help the community,” Cr Sanderson said.

"Hearing feedback on the ground, I think the attitude of the city dying has shifted to transforming, which shows we're turning a corner.

"It's still very important we support our local businesses during this time.”