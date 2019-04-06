Positive statistics provides hope in employment drought

JOB FIGURES UP: Maryborough McDonalds manager Kristie White hard at work. The Fraser Coast business is helping to buck the unemployment trend in the region by 40 new employees over the past six weeks.

JOB FIGURES UP: Maryborough McDonalds manager Kristie White hard at work. The Fraser Coast business is helping to buck the unemployment trend in the region by 40 new employees over the past six weeks. Blake Antrobus

KRISTIE White has been busy training 40 new staff in just six weeks.

The Maryborough McDonald's Manager's team of new recruits are among lucky locals riding a welcome wave of opportunity as the Fraser Coast marks its lowest unemployment rate in six years.

The region has earned a reputation of having some of the most unenviable jobless statistics in Australia.

But new figures from the Bureau of Statistics paint a more positive picture, with unemployment and youth unemployment rates the best they've been since 2013.

According to the Small Area Labour Markets data, the Fraser Coast's unemployment rate has fallen to 9.3 per cent, down another 0.6 per cent from figures released last January.

Last September, those figures were at 9.9 per cent - a one per cent improvement on the previous quarter.

Youth unemployment is recovering from a staggering 28 per cent in February last year to 18.7 per cent this year.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said the data was encouraging news but the council and local businesses needed to keep working together to ensure more jobs were created.

"I'm seeing an increasing confidence across our region, on the back of the royal visit we had a bumper tourist season over the Christmas and New Year period,” Cr Seymour said.

"The Fraser Coast region is really moving forward - and we need to ensure we continue to capitalise on these positive developments and get more people into meaningful, secure work.”

Business leaders have also noted a major turnaround in the local labour force.

Peter Bender, business manager for employment provider IPA, reported major growth in Maryborough's workforce in the last two months.

"We've probably doubled our workforce down there,” Mr Bender said. "There's a lot more confidence on the ground.”