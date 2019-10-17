GOOD VIBES: Open-air yoga studio opens in the region

A Hervey Bay mum and yoga instructor has turned her backyard into a yogi's slice of paradise.

A Hervey Bay mum and yoga instructor has turned her backyard into a yogi's slice of paradise. CONTRIBUTED

A HERVEY Bay mum and yoga instructor has transformed her Craignish backyard into a slice of yogi paradise after recently opening Health Hunter Yoga Studio.

Rhian Hunter is helping local residents switch off from everyday life and get back to nature while practising the art in her new open-air studio, which opened in August.

The qualified nutritionist and iridologist said the response to the variety of classes and the location had been "fantastic".

With tranquil gardens, shady trees, palms, and natural beauty, Ms Hunter said the open-air design was inspired by recent training in Bali.

"Myself and my fiancé Shannon spent a month over in Bali whilst he did his teacher training, and most of the studios we practised at were all open air," she said.

"Practicing yoga amongst nature inspired us to open up something similar so that our community could experience what we had.

"Set amongst a picturesque forest backdrop, we have created a sanctuary to slip out of your day and into yourself."

There's a sense of calm among the palms in the Craignish open-air yoga studio. CONTRIBUTED

Ms Hunter delved into the world of yoga about five years ago after suffering from some health issues, and is now joined by her finance, Shannon, and fellow teacher Amy Formosa.

Ms Hunter said the studio was built on a foundation of love and respect for the practice of yoga, for nature and for the community, making it the perfect place to thrive in health and happiness.

"We welcome yogis of all levels to our wide variety of daily drop in classes.

"Yoga is fantastic for reducing stress, it's great for increasing mobility, flexibility and increasing strength.

"I just love the health benefits."

She said Hatha and Vinyasa yoga and the mums and bubs classes were a popular choice, with Health Hunter being the only yoga studio in Hervey Bay to offer classes for mums and their little ones.

"In the newborn faze, mum's don't get a lot of time to themselves," Ms Hunter said.

"During this time it gives the mums a chance to give something back to themselves."

TIME OUT: Fraser Coast mums are feeling the benefits of the relaxing mums and bubs classes on offer. CONTRIBUTED

Ms Hunter is also looking forward to introducing Ariel Yoga to the mix next month.

The studio is located at 4 Mitchell Ave, Craignish.

Visit healthhunter.com.au for classes times and prices.