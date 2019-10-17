Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Hervey Bay mum and yoga instructor has turned her backyard into a yogi's slice of paradise.
A Hervey Bay mum and yoga instructor has turned her backyard into a yogi's slice of paradise. CONTRIBUTED
News

GOOD VIBES: Open-air yoga studio opens in the region

Kerrie Alexander
by and Kerrie Alexander
17th Oct 2019 4:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HERVEY Bay mum and yoga instructor has transformed her Craignish backyard into a slice of yogi paradise after recently opening Health Hunter Yoga Studio.

Rhian Hunter is helping local residents switch off from everyday life and get back to nature while practising the art in her new open-air studio, which opened in August.

The qualified nutritionist and iridologist said the response to the variety of classes and the location had been "fantastic".

With tranquil gardens, shady trees, palms, and natural beauty, Ms Hunter said the open-air design was inspired by recent training in Bali.

"Myself and my fiancé Shannon spent a month over in Bali whilst he did his teacher training, and most of the studios we practised at were all open air," she said.

"Practicing yoga amongst nature inspired us to open up something similar so that our community could experience what we had.

"Set amongst a picturesque forest backdrop, we have created a sanctuary to slip out of your day and into yourself."

 

There's a sense of calm among the palms in the Craignish open-air yoga studio.
There's a sense of calm among the palms in the Craignish open-air yoga studio. CONTRIBUTED

Ms Hunter delved into the world of yoga about five years ago after suffering from some health issues, and is now joined by her finance, Shannon, and fellow teacher Amy Formosa.

Ms Hunter said the studio was built on a foundation of love and respect for the practice of yoga, for nature and for the community, making it the perfect place to thrive in health and happiness.

"We welcome yogis of all levels to our wide variety of daily drop in classes.

"Yoga is fantastic for reducing stress, it's great for increasing mobility, flexibility and increasing strength.

"I just love the health benefits."

She said Hatha and Vinyasa yoga and the mums and bubs classes were a popular choice, with Health Hunter being the only yoga studio in Hervey Bay to offer classes for mums and their little ones.

"In the newborn faze, mum's don't get a lot of time to themselves," Ms Hunter said.

"During this time it gives the mums a chance to give something back to themselves."

 

TIME OUT: Fraser Coast mums are feeling the benefits of the relaxing mums and bubs classes on offer.
TIME OUT: Fraser Coast mums are feeling the benefits of the relaxing mums and bubs classes on offer. CONTRIBUTED

Ms Hunter is also looking forward to introducing Ariel Yoga to the mix next month.

The studio is located at 4 Mitchell Ave, Craignish.

Visit healthhunter.com.au for classes times and prices.

More Stories

fcbusiness fccommunity fchealth fclocal fcnews yoga
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    FOR RENT: Big home only a hop and a skip to the Urangan Pier

    premium_icon FOR RENT: Big home only a hop and a skip to the Urangan Pier

    News The beautifully presented home will become available on October 23.

    How 65-year-old bricklayer was busted running drugs

    premium_icon How 65-year-old bricklayer was busted running drugs

    News A senior drug courier has been given a dressing down by a judge who told him he...

    Eyes to the skies... Bird-watchers uncover alarming trend

    premium_icon Eyes to the skies... Bird-watchers uncover alarming trend

    News Numbers of birds decreasing causing great concern