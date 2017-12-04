Positively feeling better dressed in pink

Uniforms at Granville State School took on a shade of pink with teachers and students (back from left) Marita Rapley, Jack Knight, Look Good Feel Better co-ordinator Joan Boge, Stephanie Hall, Kay Francis and Lisa Mawhinney, (front from left) Brad Davey, Ruby Rapley, Chloe Booth and Darcy Rampton raising funds for the LGFB foundation.

Uniforms at Granville State School took on a shade of pink with teachers and students (back from left) Marita Rapley, Jack Knight, Look Good Feel Better co-ordinator Joan Boge, Stephanie Hall, Kay Francis and Lisa Mawhinney, (front from left) Brad Davey, Ruby Rapley, Chloe Booth and Darcy Rampton raising funds for the LGFB foundation. contributed

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

STAFF and students at Granville State School definitely felt better when they dressed in pink to raise money for a Fraser Coast charity.

Recipients of the funds was the Look Good Feel Better foundation which assist women in dealing with the side-effects that cancer treatment can have on their skin and hair.

School teacher Kay Francis can testify to the many positive aspects of this initiative.

"For me, Look Good, Feel Better was exactly what the name suggests," Kay said.

"At a time when I felt vulnerable and unattractive because I had lost my hair, including my eyebrows, due to chemotherapy treatment, I was enrolled in a Look Good, Feel Better workshop by the local breast nurse.

"I was shown how to care for my skin and scalp, which were very sensitive due to medication, how to apply the make-up given to me and how to tie scarves as headwear or turbans.

"I was also given the opportunity to try on a range of wigs to see what would suit me.

"This part was great fun for us all.

"At the end of the workshop, I thought I looked good and this certainly made me feel better about myself."

LGFB co-ordinator and volunteer of 10 years Joan Boge said cancer treatments can be particularly harsh on the skin and hair loss is another common result.

"Our workshops teach the ladies about skin and other cosmetic care," Joan said.

"The negative cosmetic effects cancer treatments can cause can be very confronting at first.

"Our workshops provide the ladies with confidence and gives them the support they need at this time."

Workshops run for approximately two hours and are conducted at the Community Centre in Neptune St, Maryborough.

"Each workshop costs approximately $1000 to run - so any assistance is greatly appreciated," said Joan.

Granville students and staff raised just over $1000 for the LGFB foundation.

If you would like to donate go to lgfb.aug.au.