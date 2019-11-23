Possible Arson link to Cinnabar fire under investigation

POLICE are investigating the cause of the bushfire which briefly burned out of control at Cinnabar, near the Wide Bay Highway and west of Gympie, on Thursday afternoon after an arson link was reported by a local rural fire brigade.

The blaze began as a grassfire burning on the eastern side of the highway and Coleman Siding Road, with police on scene to direct traffic through thick smoke.

The situation worsened by about 12.35pm, with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services reporting the fire was "large, fast-moving and unpredictable" and travelling south-westerly towards Kinbombi Road and Boonaravale Road.

QFES eventually downgraded its WATCH AND ACT level to ADVICE by 2.52pm, as crews contained the bushfire at Boonaravale Road and Kimbombi Road and photos from Kinbombi Rd residents showed how close the flames came to houses in the area.

The fire was burning within containment lines and posed no threat to property as of 4.40pm, with crews strengthening containment lines and "mopping up". Two fire crews were still on the scene as of 5.21pm yesterday.

A Facebook post published by The Palms Rural Fire Brigade early Friday morning said the fire "was started by an arsonist".

"Yesterday we were called to a fire near at the Kinbombi Rd intersection of the Wide Bay Highway, just east of Goomeri," the post read.

"This fire was started by an arsonist who lit three or four fires some distance apart.

"Everyone, no matter where you live, please keep an eye out for any suspicious activity and call triple-0 immediately."

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police "are investigating to establish if the fire was deliberately lit" and urged anyone with information or dashcam vision to contact Crimestoppers.

A QFES spokesman said the amount of land burned in the fire was unclear as the situation was ongoing.

The Fire Danger Rating for the Wide Bay and Burnett region remains "Very High" until at least Monday.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.