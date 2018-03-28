Possible heavy rainfall and dangerous surf at Easter

FRASER Coast residents are being urged to prepare for possible wild weather conditions over the Easter holiday period with Ex-Tropical Cyclone Iris posing another threat to Queensland's coastal communities.

Disaster Management Councillor Rolf Light said Ex-Tropical Cyclone Iris is currently located northwest of New Caledonia and is forecast to stall before moving northwest on Thursday.

"While this system has a low chance of redeveloping into a tropical cyclone, it is expected to remain offshore of the Queensland coast for the next three days," Cr Light said.

"Currently there are hazardous surf and marine wind warnings for our waters, in particular around Fraser Island.

"The current model suggests the area between the Capricorn Coast and North Queensland will be impacted, however Fraser Coast could experience isolated heavy rainfall along the coastal fringe.

"Dangerous surf is expected to develop from today through the weekend and extending possibly until the end of next week.



"Council's Disaster Management Teams, as part of normal business, have plans and resources in place should the situation change over the Easter break.



"I strongly emphasise it's still early days yet and these systems are notoriously unpredictable. We urge the public to stay tuned to Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) warnings and advices."

To keep up-to-date with Ex-Cyclone Iris's movements, refer to the BOM's severe weather warning website at http://www.bom.gov.au/cyclone/index.shtml

Council is encouraging people to like Council's Fraser Coast Disaster Coordination Centre Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FCRCdisaster to receive severe weather alerts.

To assist people in preparing for such events, Council has developed a Fraser Coast Emergency Guide that includes nine fact sheets with relevant information on how to stay informed and safe.

