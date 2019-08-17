Disease could be behind spike in region's possum rescues

AN ALARMING spike in the number of baby possums being rescued in the region has been reported by Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast.

"We've had countless baby possums in the last three weeks, getting up to two a day," the rescue organisation's Natalie Richardson said.

A rescued brushtail possum baby. Contributed

Ms Richardson said in the past 18 months, and particularly over the past six months, there had been a noticeable increase in the number of possums with bacterial dermatitis.

She said that could be responsible for the increase in rescues, as well as vehicle strikes and attacks by other animals.

"It is peak baby season," Ms Richardson said.

In addition to the high number of possum rescues, there had also been an increase in animals killed or injured in vehicle strikes in the past three weeks.

"With the dry, cooler weather, it's just one of those things," Ms Richardson said.

"It's always steady but there's been quite a few in the last few weeks."

She estimated there could be three times as many injured or killed, as the number of animals hit by vehicles was often unreported or left to police to handle.