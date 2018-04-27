Postcards combat school bullying

AS THE fight to combat bullying continues, one Maryborough school thinks it could have the answer to put an end to it once and for all - with postcards.

Anti-bullying postcards were introduced into Maryborough State High School last week in a bid to educate students about the consequences of bullying.

MBSHS principal Simon Done said the school worked with Queensland Police to work out the legal consequences around bullying.

"The offence is the use of a carriage service to cause fear or alarm which can have multi-year prison time," Mr Done said.

"We want students to be responsible and accountable for their actions not just in the school but in the grounds."

The anti-bullying postcard is used by the school to talk to a person identified as the bully or harassing a person.

The principal or deputy principal explains the school received a complaint about a victim being harassed and the information which was sent to a victim or the actions used to harass the victim that were found to be offensive.

If the behaviour does not cease immediately, the card outlines the victim will go to police before outlining the criminal offences the bully may be charged with.

Officer in charge of the Child Protection and Investigation Unit detective sergeant Melonie Geck said the campaign would allow victims of bullying to feel supported.

"It's a great idea so people know their options and that it's OK to speak up and speak out," she said.

"You can report these types of things to any adults, principals or police."

Sgt Geck visited the high school last week to speak with students.

"From our point of view we want to encourage people to report this to police to keep them safe," she said. "We really want to encourage all schools to get involved and on board with the campaign."