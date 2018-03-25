Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MOTORISTS driving from Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast tonight should be wary of potential waits of more than an hour.
MOTORISTS driving from Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast tonight should be wary of potential waits of more than an hour. Jarred Sferruzzi
News

Potential hour-long Bruce Hwy delays from Brisbane to Coast

Matty Holdsworth
by
25th Mar 2018 3:00 PM

MOTORISTS driving from Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast tonight should be wary of potential delays of more than an hour.

Ramp closures at the Caloundra Rd intersection from 8pm to 5am on the Bruce Highway and the exit ramp to Caloundra Rd and Steve Irwin Way created problems overnight.

Traffic heading north was brought to a standstill at Caloundra last night with cars backed up for kilometres.

Frustrated motorists vented on social media.

Kathy Beare posted: "Just took one hour and 45 min to get from Woolies Petrol Station at Aspley to Etamogah Pub."

Lucy Jamieson: "Anyone else caught offguard by the Caloundra Road closures, detours and long highway delays tonight. So not cool with your kids in the car."

David Fisher: "Five mins from the turnoff turned into 1hr and a half on the Bruce car park."

William Mcdougall: "Tonight's the only night this has happened. Been going on and off for like 3 months and have been told for like nearly 12 months."

These works are scheduled as part of the Bruce Highway Upgrade, Caloundra Road to Sunshine Motorway. For more information, call 1800 749 022.

Ramp closures

  • Caloundra Road interchange 8pm-5am
  • Bruce Highway exit to Caloundra Road and Steve Irwin Way
  • Bruce Highway exit ramp to Landsborough
  • Caloundra Road interchange overpass towards Landsborough

Related Items

brisbane bruce highway caloundra exit department of transport and main roads on-ramp roadworks sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily
GALLERY: Queen's baton arrives on Coast

GALLERY: Queen's baton arrives on Coast

News Hundreds lined the streets of Hervey Bay and Maryborough as the Queen's Baton was carried by our most inspirational community members.

COURT: Man fined for keeping taser he found on ground

COURT: Man fined for keeping taser he found on ground

Crime Police found it when they searched his house for drugs.

Wanderers destroy Wide Bay Buccaneers at the Bay

Wanderers destroy Wide Bay Buccaneers at the Bay

Soccer The Buccaneers were smashed by the Sunshine Coast Wanderers.

Hunt for stolen vehicles on the Fraser Coast

Hunt for stolen vehicles on the Fraser Coast

News Police are now seeking the public's help to find the vehicles,

Local Partners