Potter's memories on display at Bottlebrush

Long time potter Julie Wight will hold her exhibition Where Memories Are Made at the Bottlebrush Craft Centre displaying her five most memorable pieces alongside a number of other art mediums. Boni Holmes

"The way I do things changed when I started pottery 45 years ago,” Julie Wight said.

Julie and husband Jim were very involved with the Trampoline and Gymnastics Club and had a lot of fundraisers.

"We did a lot of art and craft to make prizes, and I said we could go to pottery because it was just up the hill.”

Julie's husband Jim would normally sit behind the scenes or rather the kiln.

"I haven't really gotten into pottery over the years - just firing Julie's work in the kiln,” Jim said.

"Now I am really enjoying it - I have always wanted to play in the mud.”

Julie got hooked on pottery under the guidance of Maisie Kaufmann and her father Ted Meredith

"Many things have changed - the way I do things; my expectations; life in general,” she said.

"I started porcelain painting approximately 26 years ago with Verena Guy and try to incorporate both with my work.”

Julie will hold a small exhibition called Where Memories are Made at Bottlebrush crafts until the end of next week.

"There are five pieces on display along with some other artworks of mine,” she said.

"The first is a salvaged piece from a diesel fired kiln - this was when we were just learning; the second is a pot from a wood fired kiln; and the third is a salt glazed pot.

"My fourth piece is a trinket box which I made on the wheel and then painted it as a porcelain painter. The fifth is a plate featuring the first home of Bottlebrush Crafts.”

The exhibition is open to the public until March 10 at Bottlebrush Crafts just near the Lamington Bridge in Maryborough.

Most pieces are for sale.

Times that the gallery is open are 9am-2pm each week day and 9am-1pm on Saturday.

"Come and see my emus both painted and sculptured, the finest of pen work featured in my owls,” Julie said.

"Browse around the gallery and see the other work by the many groups who make Bottlebrush their home.”

Julie is available every Monday to show anyone how they can get started in Porcelain Painting from 9am-noon, and pottery doing wheelwork and hand building in the afternoon from 1-4pm.

For more information visit Bottlebrush Crafts, corner Queen and Ferry Sts, Maryborough or phone 4122 2533 or Julie on 4129 0154.