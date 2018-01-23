Potters put on fair dinkum exhibition

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

AFTER more than 40 years of community service, Maitlia will hold its first annual Australia Day- themed exhibition at the Bottlebrush Craft Centre.

The Maitlia Potters trade under the name of Bottlebrush Crafts and last year celebrated its 40th birthday with past and present members.

This year members including Julie and Jim Wight have put together a display until February 10.

"We are looking to have an exhibition each month after a long stint of nothing," Mrs Wight said.

"Hoping to not just increase foot traffic and sales but also interest in the many groups and organisations which hold meetings and workshops."

Maitlia is an Aboriginal word that means "clay" and bottlebrush is the floral emblem of Maryborough.

"We are a volunteer-based group who assist with gallery rosters," Mrs Wight said.

"The main focus is the workshop/classes that have given Bottlebrush the nickname of the 'workshop venue of Maryborough'.

"The premises also include the Croydon Foundry Museum, which is owned by Fraser Coast Regional Council. Come in and have a look."

Julie and Jim Wight in the Bottlebrush Crafts' Australia Day display. Valerie Horton

Groups include porcelain painting; pottery classes covering aspects such as wheel work, hand building, kilns, firing and glazes; Merry River Art Group; bobbin lace making; sewing group; creative dolls; card making; spinners and weavers; and clay sculpture.

The centre is open from 9am-2pm Monday to Friday and 9am-noon on Saturday.

A porcelain painting and pottery exhibition will be held from Februrary 12 to March 10, with an official opening on February 16 with wine and nibblies from 6pm.

If you would like to come along phone Bottlebrush Crafts on 4122 2533 or Julie on 4129 0154 for an invite.