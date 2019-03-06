‘I could see his skull’: Residents faced with horror scene

A man has described the scene that confronted residents after they ran to a car which flipped multiple times as it rolled down a hill at speed.

HORROR footage of a major crash which left a man with severe head trauma has emerged online.

Footage shot by a security camera at a nearby property shows the ute flipping multiple times after it left Pottsville Road just before 7pm Sunday.

Pottsville man Justin Marshall - who lives on the property where the crash took place - said the family heard the car leaving the road before they saw the carnage.

"It happens around here along this strip a lot, every three to six months we see a bad crash," Mr Marshall said.

The crashed car flipped multiple times after it left Pottsville Road. Picture: Tweed District Rescue Squad.



The 25-year-old, his uncle Trevor and father Peter can be seen calling emergency services before they rush down to the scene of the crash.

"When we got there the ute was on its side, the driver was on the back seat and unconscious," Mr Marshall said.

"I needed to run back up the hill to get a ladder."

The group helped remove the driver through the front passenger window which was turned up to the sky.

"He (the driver) had a huge laceration on his head, you could see his skull but he was adamant he wanted to get out of the car," Mr Marshall said.

"He was confused at first and was worried his daughter had been in the car, then remembered he had been driving alone.

Rescuers crews at the scene after the car came to a stop in a field. Picture: Tweed District Rescue Squad.

The family provided first aid to the driver as they waited for paramedics.

Police arrived at the scene of the crash just three minutes after the first call.

Commenters online praised the quick actions of Mr Marshall and his family, but the computer repair man said it is what anyone would do.

"This happens here so much we know how to respond," he said. "Just a year ago we had a motorbike who was travelling in the opposite direction end up in the same spot."

A spokesman for NSW ambulance said the driver was transported back to the roadway on a spinal board due to concerns about possible damage.

He was then flown by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter to the Gold Coast University Hospital.