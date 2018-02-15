Pounce on special screening for cancer research

Kerrie has lived in Hervey Bay her whole life. She started with the Observer in 1998 and became editor shortly thereafter.

LAUREN Bosley's dream of being Miss Teen Diamond Australia is one step closer after being named one of four finalists in the national beauty pageant.

The 17-year-old Hervey Bay resident will head to the Brisbane Convention Centre on April 6 and 7 for the final leg of the competition.

"I've never done a pageant like this, it will be my first time but I'm very excited," Ms Bosley said.

While she is looking forward to sporting evening wear and fun fashion on the catwalk, it's the charity section that will mean the most to Ms Bosley.

Entrants are encouraged to fundraise for a nominated charity before the competition and Ms Bosley chose the National Breast Cancer Foundation after her grandmother lost a 16-year battle to the disease.

"Breast cancer is so prevalent in our society - one in eight women are affected," Ms Bosley said.

"It's the most common cancer in women. It's heartbreaking."

In an effort to reach her goal of raising $1000, Ms Bosley will host a special charity screening of Marvel's Black Panther at Hervey Bay's BigScreen Cinemas on Sunday, February 18, from 1.30pm.

Tickets are $15, which includes a donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Tickets can be pre- purchased at the cinema, via the "Lauren Bosley - Miss Teen Diamond National Grand Finalist" Facebook page or by phoning Ms Bosley on 0452435 182.