LIVE: New portfolio appointments delayed by councillors

UPDATE (11AM): Councillors won't make any decision on portfolios for the time being - the decision has been deferred to another meeting.

The review of portfolios was flagged as far back as March by Cr Taylor, but no councillors were willing to comment on what portfolios they wanted to take.

But councillors will start looking at new locations for the Hervey Bay Pound, with Cr Everard stating the nocturnal habits of the dog were the reason for considering the new location.

The motion was carried unanimously.

Booral Rd was explored as a potential location for the new facility, but councillors are now considering other areas alongside it.

EARLIER (10.30AM): COUNCIL will enter a memorandum of understanding with Redland City Council to assist with service delivery for the community.

The motion for the memorandum was carried unanimously.

It means there could be a potential exchange of services and job opportunities for local industry, along with the council staff and elected representatives.

"Redland is a council similar to us; it's got coastal and regional areas. Something like this is encouraging for us, it's something we''ve wanted to grow," Cr Chapman said.

Mayor Loft was confident there would be a benefit for local industry in the agreement, especially with the Fraser Coast's building industry requiring more tradies that could be sourced from Redland.

"Another attribute of Redland is the AITC school, a trade college...with our building industry, we can continue to build along. We need tradies, and I'm looking forward to taking that forward."

EARLIER: ALL eyes will be on Maryborough's Town Hall for today's monthly Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting.

Councillors' portfolios, a new green waste collection service and the possible relocation of the pound are some of the bigger items on the agenda.

Portfolio roles up for review at next council meeting

Councillors to decide on new pound location

Review group to be rehired by Fraser Coast council

Cancer council applauds Fraser Coast for smoking bans

Check back here from 10am for rolling coverage.

COUNCIL ALERTS: Get the latest council news as soon it happens