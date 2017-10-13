Pound's gentle giant finally finds forever home

FREED WILLIE: Willis the great dane with new owner Shayla Jeffrey and new buddy Loki.

FREED WILLIE: Willis the great dane with new owner Shayla Jeffrey and new buddy Loki. Alistair Brightman

AT A whopping 78kg, Hervey Bay great dane Willis has become too big for the Hervey Bay Adoption Centre.

But when Booral resident Shayla Jeffrey laid eyes on him, it was love at first sight.

"I've always loved big dogs, so he fit the bill perfectly,” Ms Jeffrey said.

Her interest in the gentle giant was sparked after a video about Willis was posted to the Fraser Coast Regional Council's social media page.

And he now has a new place to call home after Ms Jeffrey welcomed him into her life.

She said she didn't want to see a "sweet guy” spend his last few years in the pound.

"He's a beautiful dog, everybody knows a great dane shouldn't be in the pound,” Ms Jeffrey said.

"I feel great to be giving him a new home, he deserves one.”