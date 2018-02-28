Power braces for battle against the Bears

A CAPRICIOUS game plan is set to reignite Bay Power as it chases an elusive AFL Wide Bay premiership.

The Power will start its campaign for a maiden flag in a pre-season trial match against the newly-promoted Maryborough Bears at Port City Park on Saturday.

Coach Michael Gay said the new game plan was designed to better suit the younger squad Bay Power will field this season.

"It's not really too different (to what the Power did in 2017) but we're trying to create a faster flowing game,” Gay said.

The Power finished equal first on points in the QFA Wide Bay Sunshine Coast last year but a points an inferior points differential meant they finished the regular season third. An elimination final loss to cross-town rival Hervey Bay Bombers ended their season the following week.

Gay will experiment with his squad to see which position his players are best suited under the new plan. The Power's trial against Boyne Island Tannum Sands was cancelled due to player availability.

The men's match will act as a curtain-raiser for the fourth round, AFL Wide Bay Womens clash between the clubs. The Power are third on the table, while the win-less Bears are sixth.