Power charge to the top of the Wide Bay AFL table after win

LEAPING HIGH: Hervey Bay Bomber's player Cameron Baker punches the ball away in their clash against Brothers Bulldogs on Saturday in Hervey Bay. Brendan Bowers

AFL: The Bay Power sit on their own at the top of the Wide Bay AFL ladder after a convincing victory against the Across the Waves Eagles.

Travelling to Bundaberg for the first time this season the Hervey Bay side won 13.13-91 to 8.10-58.

Coach Kristian Walton was pleased with the effort from his team.

"It was a tough match and they really pushed us in the first quarter,” he said.

" We won the match with our effort in the second and third quarter.”

Walton praised Brett Muirhead and Michael Walsh for their performances yesterday.

"It was the best game Brett has played for us, he was outstanding along with Michael,” he said.

"Credit to ATW, they were the toughest opposition we have faced this year with that performance.”

In the other senior match the Hervey Bay Bombers ran out easy winners with a 44 point win against Brothers Bulldogs 17.5-107 to 9.9-63.

In a tight first quarter the Bombers wore down the Bundaberg side to gain the four points.

Coach Darren Hunter was happy with the result but knows his club is yet to reach their full potential.

"We had five of our top players out yesterday and some are yet to play a game for us,” he said.

"Our fitness got us home as we ran over the top of them.”

"It is a long season and we have time to ensure we are firing when the finals come around.”

Hunter agreed that the first quarter was close and was not a true indication of the match.

"We just had to work out our match ups,” he said.

"They have some quality players that we just had to put the right people on to them.”

Next week the Bombers host the ATW club at home on Saturday while Bay Power and Brothers Bulldogs have a bye.

In reserve grade action Maryborough had an improved showing against the ATW club in their loss, going down 14.12-96 to 7.6-48.

The Bears will travel to Hervey Bay next weekend to play Bay Power as the curtain raiser for the Hervey Bay Bombers senior clash.