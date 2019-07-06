Power charging for eleventh win in Wide Bay AFL competition

PLAYING IN THE MUD: - Nash Kyrioskei (Bulldogs) scrambles for the ball in the mud in their last meeting with Bay Power.

PLAYING IN THE MUD: - Nash Kyrioskei (Bulldogs) scrambles for the ball in the mud in their last meeting with Bay Power. Cody Fox

AFL: The Bay Power club plan to be in eleventh heaven after their match against the Brothers Bulldogs this afternoon.

Coach Kristian Walton is not concerned about the forecast wet weather that awaits his team.

"The last two times we have played them it has been wet and we have gone well,” he said.

"We have some injuries but believe we have a team that will do the job.”

The Bundaberg team will be searching for the upset as they battle the Hervey Bay Bombers for second spot on the ladder.

Port City Park Maryborough plays host of the remaining Senior match with the Hervey Bay Bombers up against ATW.

ATW will be searching for their second win of the season when they travel to Maryborough.

The Hervey Bay Bombers will be refreshed after a bye last week and will be wanting to build on their good form against Bay Power in their last match.

Both matches are scheduled for a 3pm bounce.