Power charging towards the top of the table in Wide Bay AFL

MISSED OPPORTUNITY: Andrew Hartfield and Tom Miller both mss the ball in the round two clash earlier this season.. Cody Fox

AFL: First place in the Wide-Bay AFL senior competition is on the line for Bay Power this afternoon.

In round five action the Hervey Bay side come up against competition leaders Brothers Bulldogs.

Sitting one win behind Brothers Bulldogs on the table, Bay Power have a greater points differential and will leap to first place if they secure victory.

Bay Power will be seeking retribution after a hard loss in round two against the Bundaberg side.

After leading most of the match the Hervey Bay side ran out of troops as several of their players succumbed to injury.

Since that day Bay Power have recorded wins against Across the Waves and the Hervey Bay Bombers.

The Anzac Day win against the Bombers served notice to the competition that Bay Power will be a force in the competition.

Coach Kristian Walton is interested to see how his team handles today's match.

"We have a few out and a few boys coming back that are yet to play a game,” he said.

"We will have to control the ball better than we did when we played them in round two.”

"Contested ball is where we can beat them.”

The match is also a milestone match for two of the Bay Power players.

Matt Schlein plays his 150th game for the club while Kym Sims racks up his century when he takes the field.

"It is a credit to both players and a great effort,” he said.

"Matt is 20 and Kym is 17, they will be around for a long time yet.”

The only senior match of the round commences at 4pm at Keith Dunne Oval Hervey Bay

In reserve grade action the Bay Power and Brothers Bulldogs renew rivalry from 2pm.

The win-less Maryborough Bears challenge the Hervey Bay Bombers in the other fixture at Port City Park Maryborough..