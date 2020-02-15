Power hungry for victory Bay Power keen to score first season win

Wide Bay Women's AFL - Bay Power - Amy Easton will be lining up in today’s game at St James Lutheran College, 3pm.Photo: Alistair Brightman

AFLW: Bay Power AFC will be out in force today to crack its first win for the season against Across The Waves Bundaberg AFC in round five of the 2020 Takalvans Women’s Australian football competition.

Bay Power hopes playing in their home ground, St James Lutheran College, will be a springboard to getting their season rolling.

Coach Michael Gay said the players were increasing their skill levels and learning tactics of the game.

“We will be determined to get that first win of the season,” Gay said.

“It’s only a 10-game season and I am confident the team will put in a good effort.”

Gay said that midfielder Amy Easton would run all day and first-year player Shae Van Es was improving with every training session and game.

He said centre half forward Kyla Hill would need to be on her game to ensure she kept up her impressive goal-­scoring.

“The backs have been ­playing well this year and improving well,” he said.

While Bay Power have no wins from three games, Gay believed it was only a matter of time before the team notched a victory.

“The players always put in a great effort and hopefully we will come away with a win today,” he said.

The game starts at 3pm and entry is free. Hervey Bay Bombers have the bye.