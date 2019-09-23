POWER JOBS: Coast part of major recruitment drive

MARYBOROUGH will share in 130 new jobs set to be created across Queensland's electricity distribution network.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said a search was underway for candidates to fill 66 key technical roles, including engineers and network controllers, with around 70 trade roles also opening up across regional Queensland this month.

The technical and engineering roles will be in Rockhampton, Cairns, Townsville, Maryborough and Toowoomba, with just two positions specified for Brisbane.

"This recruitment drive will boost the know-how and delivery capability at Ergon Energy and Energex," he said.

"Its also a great opportunity for Queenslanders to build a career with the publicly-owned electricity distributors, contributing to local communities across the state.

"This is further proof of the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to jobs and infrastructure in regional Queensland."

Paul Jordon knows first-hand the opportunities that an energy industry career can bring.

He is the Executive General Manager of Distribution with Energy Queensland, parent company of Ergon Energy and Energex.

"I started out in the field, and there's no substitute for that grassroots connection that creates with the communities we serve," Mr Jordon said.

"We're looking for great people to join us, who want to go home at night knowing they've made a real difference to their communities, and to do it with pride, safety and purpose."

The upcoming trade roles include electrical fitter mechanics and linespersons, and will be available in dozens of towns, with applicants able to nominate a number of preferred locations.

"These critical roles mean we have more local people planning, building and operating local networks," Dr Lynham said.

"That translates into the sense of pride and community connection that we can always count on during storm season or tough times, while ensuring a safe, reliable and affordable electricity supply for all Queenslanders."

Energy Queensland employs more than 7000 people, including more than 400 apprentices.