The Dynamic Racing Superboat ready in the pits for this weekend's Offshore racing.
Power on and off the water with Superboats

BRENDAN BOWERS
30th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
OFFSHORE Superboats return to Hervey Bay from today for the final round of the 2019 championship.

The annual event attracts crowds to the Hervey Bay foreshore to watch the large racing machines tear up the waters of Hervey Bay.

Fans can view the machines up close in the pits at the Hervey Bay Marina this morning and tomorrow before the racing commences.

The Pit area is at the Public Boat Ramp, Jetty Rd, Urangan.

The weekend will consist of two Offshore Championship races, two sports boat races and a street parade of boats.

For the best viewing, find a spot along the foreshore between Scarness and Torquay.

A highlight for the competitors is the parade down the Esplande of the boats and their ancillary vehicles.

Superboats club secretary Paul Gibbs said the teams really enjoyed the opportunity to thank the public for their support of the event.

Saturday

Sports Classes race one: 11.30am

Offshore Superboats race one, 12.45pm

Street parade of boats: from 3:30pm

Sunday

Sports Classes race two: 11.30am

Offshore Superboats: race two: 12.30pm

