POWER OUTAGE: 7000 Fraser Coast properties without power

ABOUT 7000 properties are without power on the Fraser Coast.

Power is out in Craignish, Dundowran, Eli Water and PIalba.

Homes are also without power in Toogoom, Burrum Heads, Howard and Torbanlea.

Here's the breakdown of the power outages:

About 3000 customers in Dundowran, Eli Waters, Craignish, Urraween and Pialba

About 1700 customers in Burrum Heads and Howard

About 200 customers in Takua (where we have reports of fallen lines in a dam)

About 1100 customers in Toogoom (where we have reports of roof sheeting in the lines)

About 1100 customers in Howard, Torbanlea, Pacific haven and Burrum (where we have reports of tree branches on the lines).

Homes lost power in the storm between 2.15-3pm.

It's unknown how long the power will be out for at this stage.

Ergon Energy Corporate Communications Manager Rod Rehbein said crews would respond when conditions allow.

"Crews are making safety as their first priority and will then begin the restoration process," he said.