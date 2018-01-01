Menu
Power outage affects thousands of homes across region

Carlie Walker
by

THOUSANDS of homes were left without power across the Fraser Coast on New Year's Eve after a storm hit the region.

More than 3000 customers were left without power, with homes in Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Aramara, Brooweena, Glenwood, Tiaro, Toogoom, Dundowran, Dunmora and Tinana affected.

Outages started about 5pm in some parts of the region, with power being restored between 9pm and midnight.

A spokesman from Ergon Energy said storms caused the blackouts, with crews carrying out emergency repairs to restore power.

