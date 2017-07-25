Power outage: Power restored to 46,000 homes across Coast

UPDATE: Power has been restored to all homes following the power outage.

Power was out at 46,000 properties across the Fraser Coast following an outage about 10.20am.

The outage was due to a malfunction at the Maryborough bulk supply substation.

Crews replaced a faulty switch and power was restored about 25 minutes later.

Power outage in Hervey Bay: Traffic lights along Boat Harbour Dr were affected by the power outage across Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

EARLIER: POWER is out at close to 36,000 properties across the Fraser Coast.

The outage, which started about 10.20am is due to a malfunction at the Maryborough bulk supply substation.

Ergon Energy Corporate Communications Manager Rod Rehbein said parts of Hervey Bay and Maryborough were affected.

Crews are investigating, but they're unsure when power will be restored at this stage.

Areas affected include: Booral, Kawungan, Fraser Island, Point Vernon, Susan River, Craignish, Burrum Heads, Dundowran Beach, Urraween, Wondunna and Scarness.

Areas affected in Maryborough include: Tinana, Bidwill, Maryborough, Boonooroo, Tinana South, Granville, Poona and Maaroom.

Have you still got power at your place? Join the discussion and tell us below.