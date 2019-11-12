Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
More than 30 Fraser Coast customers have been left without power due to four planned and unplanned outages.
More than 30 Fraser Coast customers have been left without power due to four planned and unplanned outages. Christian Morrow
News

Power outages hit Fraser Coast residents

Jessica Lamb
12th Nov 2019 11:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 30 customers have been affected as four areas of the Fraser Coast experience power outages.

Three of the power supply shortages are planned to allow for maintenance to the electricity network.

However, three buildings on Tandora Rd, Tandora are without power due to fallen powerlines.

Electricity is expected to be restored about 4pm today.

Nine customers along Freshneys Rd, Kanigan Rd and Doels Rd in Glenwood and two in Owen Cres in Urangan are expected to turn on the lights about 2pm today.

About 19 homes along the Esplanade and Watson St in Point Vernon are estimated to have electricity back by 2.30pm.

For more information visit the Fraser Coast Local Disaster Management Group's dashboard.

More Stories

Show More
fccommunity fcnews fraser coast power
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Fraser Coast disaster warning status upgraded

        BREAKING: Fraser Coast disaster warning status upgraded

        News The community is being urged to be vigilant and up to date with information as the Fraser Coast Local Disaster Management Group has moved to ‘Alert’ status

        • 12th Nov 2019 11:08 AM
        Familiar faces return to My Kitchen Rules

        Familiar faces return to My Kitchen Rules

        TV SEVEN'S long-running reality cooking show gets a format shake-up.

        BREAKING: One in hospital after crash

        premium_icon BREAKING: One in hospital after crash

        News Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Hervey Bay

        Fire crews called to Bay BBQ fire

        premium_icon Fire crews called to Bay BBQ fire

        Environment Fraser Coast fire crews have been called to a home after a BBQ caught on fire