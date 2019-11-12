Power outages hit Fraser Coast residents

More than 30 Fraser Coast customers have been left without power due to four planned and unplanned outages.

More than 30 Fraser Coast customers have been left without power due to four planned and unplanned outages. Christian Morrow

MORE than 30 customers have been affected as four areas of the Fraser Coast experience power outages.

Three of the power supply shortages are planned to allow for maintenance to the electricity network.

However, three buildings on Tandora Rd, Tandora are without power due to fallen powerlines.

Electricity is expected to be restored about 4pm today.

Nine customers along Freshneys Rd, Kanigan Rd and Doels Rd in Glenwood and two in Owen Cres in Urangan are expected to turn on the lights about 2pm today.

About 19 homes along the Esplanade and Watson St in Point Vernon are estimated to have electricity back by 2.30pm.

For more information visit the Fraser Coast Local Disaster Management Group's dashboard.