POWER PAIRING: Timber giant teams up with munitions plant

The shell forging machine at the Rheinmetall Nioa Munitions factory. (Inset) (L) Executive director of Hyne James Hyne, MP Llew O'Brien and Co-Chair of Rheinmetall Nioa Robert Nioa at the Rheinmetall Nioa Munitions factory currently under construction. Photo: Stuart Fast

Construction of the Rheinmetall Nioa Munitions factory in Maryborough West is almost complete.

During a tour of the factory on Tuesday Co-Chair of Rheinmetall Nioa Munitions Robert Nioa said the building would be ready within four weeks.

The fitting out of equipment will then begin.

“Currently installed, at the heart of this factory is a 1.3 kiloton press, a very tall piece of equipment which forges a hot piece of steel into an artillery shell … on the assembly line there’s heat treatment, post forging processes and then we get into machining,” Mr Nioa said

The shell forge at the Rheinmetall Nioa Munitions factory in Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast

“The next stages to be installed will be precision machining equipment, it’s quite a high tech machining facility.

A key part of the construction was using local material such as timber produced by local company Hyne Timber.

“We were very focus on using Hyne product and specified we’d use it … we’re really proud of that.”



Executive director of Hyne Timber James Hyne said it was wonderful to see a commercial scale construction project being built in the Maryborough area.

He thanked Rheinmetall Nioa for specifying Hyne materials which were produced at the glue laminate timber plant just around the corner from the factory construction site.

“Manufacturing is going to benefit the whole region … we’re attracting people to town, developing skills that will stay in the region,” he said.

“It’s pine grown locally, processed through our saw mill and undergoes a lamination process the make a construction product.

“There’s a sense of pride for all our workers, when they see something like this, it makes them stand tall because of the work they do.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien said it was great to see the progress of facility, having supported the project since its inception.

Mr O’Brien said in the early phases of the project, he and Mr Nioa had discussed how to use local material to benefit the area.

“I’m pleased to see these companies backing the Maryborough workforce and industry, and investing in the region’s future with these landmark projects.”

Take a virtual tour of the plant via the Chronicle’s new home on the Courier Mail website from 1pm Wednesday.

