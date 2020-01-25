Power plan to put the bite on the Dogs this afternoon

AFL: Bay Power are racking up the kilometres in the first two weeks of the AFL women’s season.

After travelling to Gympie to play the Cats in round one they head north to battle against the Brothers Bulldogs today.

Bay Power coach Michael Gay believes it is a good test for his young team.

“We are looking good after our round one hitout against the Cats,” he said.

The team have tweaked a few things with players positions and believe it will assist in their ball movement.

They will be without the services of Mel Whitworth who fractured her arm in the second quarter of their round one match.

“She is tough and continued to play in the third and fourth quarters,” Gay said.

The coach and team are not getting ahead of themselves and will concentrate on taking it one game at a time.

“We are a new team and it will take some time.

It was a great experience for the team and they now know what to expect.” Gay said.

Hervey Bay Bombers coach Phil Eisel does not know what to expect from their Gympie opponents but believes his team will handle it.

“If our midfield and halfback can contain them I am confident we will kick goals,” Eisel said.

The team put the competition on notice after their demolition of the ATW Eagles last weekend.

After losing 12 players from last season, the Bombers were uncertain how the new combinations between players would go.

Coach Eisel believes his team can match the intensity of any team they come up against.

“I have faith in our forwards and their ability to kick goals,” he said.

This was evident last week with Hayley Torresan kicking four goals and other players dominating the scoring sheet.

“We missed some chances last week but we have worked on our accuracy,” he said.

Today’s matches both start at 3pm with Bay Power playing Brothers Bulldogs at Brothers AFL Complex in Bundaberg.

Gympie’s Ray Warren Oval is the venue for the Bombers and Cats clash.