A POWER pole fire caused outages at a caravan park on Wednesday night.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Ergon Energy were called to Truro St about 6.50pm.

The minor fuse fire caused a power outage at Happy Wanderers Caravan Park and a nearby home for about 45 minutes.

Ergon crews made the area safe and temporarily repaired the power pole. They will return on Thursday to fix it.