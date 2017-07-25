POWER PRICES: Sitting MPs, candidates have their say

State deputy opposition leader Deb Frecklington talks with manager Adam Roberts and Member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen at Consolidated Linen Service.

THE region's leaders and those hoping to take their places are divided over how to solve the power price crisis crippling local businesses.

It comes after the Chronicle revealed one Hervey Bay business owner had been slugged an extra $300,000 for his annual power bill thanks to the recent rise.

Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen said the biggest concern was the passed on cost to consumers.

"In an environment where we've got to compete with other areas, energy costs are going to be a real burden,” Mr Sorensen said.

"The add-on costs that these power bills are going to add on... it's not just affecting one person, it's the domino effect that goes down the line.

"It's pretty crucial we get on top of these electricity bills, because we can't continue having 25% increases for businesses in Queensland.”

Mr Sorensen also said the government needed to implement alternative strategies to their renewable energy targets to meet peak demand.

His deputy leader Deb Frecklington, who was in Hervey Bay on Monday, labelled the the current target of 50% renewables by 2030 a "crazy green scheme”.

But Labor's Hervey Bay candidate Adrian Tantari defended the scheme which he said ensured the right mix of energy sources into the future.

He accused the LNP of "thinking in the past” when it came to energy solutions.

"To suggest renewables shouldn't be in the future mix is crazy stuff; it will come to be a major part of energy solutions,” Mr Tantari said.

"It's a complex area because there are a number of variables that determine power pricing, and it needs to be given some thought.”

One Nation candidate for Hervey Bay Damian Huxham said he supported the building of a coal-fired power station in northern Queensland as a remedy to current power prices.

He said Labor's renewable targets were "absurd” and claimed it "wouldn't change a thing except cost mums and dads already battling even more.”