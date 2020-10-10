POWER PROMISE: How LNP plans to net votes on Coast

IT is a promise of cheaper power to help keep Queenslanders in jobs and it was made here on the Fraser Coast.

From the Australian Ocean King Prawn Company depo LNP Deputy Leader Tim Mander announced on Friday the LNP would cut electricity prices for manufacturing businesses by 20 per cent.

“This election is all about which side of parliament has the best economic plan to drag us out of this recession and what side has a plan to stimulate jobs not just for the next couple of years but for the next 10 or 15 years,” he said.

With skyrocketing power cost a major issue for Queensland manufacturers, Mr Mander said the LNP was committing $493 million to ensure the discount was passed on.

Australian Ocean King Prawn Company owner Stephen Murphy said the discount would make a big difference to his business.

He said power was his biggest cost – mostly from running large coldrooms and freezers.

“Our electricity bill is about $10,000 a month so get a 20 per cent reduction on that would be huge,” he said.

“Our main competition is imported seafood so being able to do it at a more affordable cost than those guys will be a big thing,” he said.

From trawlers to factory, Mr Murphy employs about 100 staff members.

He said the biggest impact of coronavirus to his business had been the price of seafood plummeting.

“We are asking a lot less for our products than before coronavirus so although we are still moving it, it for a lot less money,” he said

He said the new policy would not just benefit those on the Fraser Coast but businesses across the state.

“This will secure the jobs they have already and that is over 163 thousand people employed in manufacturing in QLD but also help have more jobs in the sector,”

“We want manufacturing to boom.”

The MP said the LNP hoped to grow the industry bby 20,000 over the next four years.

“The one thing I have learnt in the past six or seven months is that it is important in this state to be more self sustainable and not being as reliant on goods and services being made and processed overseas,” he said.

“That is one of the reasons why this is such a significant policy because we can make manufacturing thrive in this state due to lowering power costs.”

He said the cost reduction will be made but halving the current network cost that is passed on to consumers.

.