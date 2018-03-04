Power puts Maryborough Bears to sword in trial

BAY Power's new game plan delivered a thumping 94-point win in its first trial.

The Power thrashed Maryborough Bears 18.6-114 - 3.2-20 in what was both teams' first trial ahead of the 2018 AFL Wide Bay season.

Power coach Michael Gay said his side would use a capricious game plan this season as he sought to take full advantage of his young squad's fitness and ability.

For Maryborough, it was the club's first senior hit-out ahead of its return to the region's top flight, and the Bears showed enough fight to prove they belong.