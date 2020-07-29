Power rebate surprise making difference in Coast homes

POWER REBATE: Russell and Mary Darcy show off their reduced power bill. Photo: Stuart Fast

POWER REBATE: Russell and Mary Darcy show off their reduced power bill. Photo: Stuart Fast

MARYBOROUGH resident Russell Darcy got a pleasant surprise when he opened his latest power bill.

It had gone down thanks to the State Government's COVID-19 rebate.

Mr Darcy said while the rebate may not seem like much, it made life easier as he and his wife Mary had more money to spend around Maryborough.

$200 household rebates are part of an $18 million relief package.

Speaking to reporters in Maryborough on Wednesday, State Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said it was the fastest way to deliver financial relief.

"This is the most difficult period many Queenslanders have ever experienced and we will help households through," he said.

Dr Lynham said people did not have to apply for the rebate as it discounted automatically from power bills.

Another $50 credit off power bills will follow from September 1 which was described as a dividend payment to Queenslanders as shareholders in the state's publicly owned energy.

State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said other Maryborough residents and businesses had welcomed the rebate news.

"Cost of living relief is always important, particularly for young families, people on fixed incomes and jobseekers," Mr Saunders said.

He said this rebate helped put all of regional Queensland in line with the rest of South East Queensland.

"If any householders need assistance to their bill, I urge them to contact Ergon to discuss their options," he said.

