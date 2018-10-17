Power restored to Fraser Coast homes after severe storms

Ergon Energy's restoration effort following severe storms which swept across parts of the Fraser Coast and South Burnett last week has been described as a tremendous success.

POWER has been restored to several Fraser Coast homes as the clean-up after devastating storms continues.

At the peak of the storms, more than 27,000 customers were without power across the Southern region.

Ergon Energy crews were mobilised to help restore connections to homes affected by the outage.

Regional Field Manager Southern Max Hogan said it had been an outstanding team effort with local Ergon crews joined by their counterparts from across the region.

"The persistent heavy rain and the wet, boggy terrain hampered our access into some areas, however we were in the air with helicopters and on the ground with a range of specialised equipment, which enabled us to get to every location necessary to complete the restoration,” Mr Hogan said.

"Customer understanding of the work involved to restore power has been really positive.

"They saw the extent of the damage from the storms and have been patient while our crews worked tirelessly to repair the network and restore power.

"The positive messages people have been sending us through social media have been greatly appreciated by our crews.”

Ergon's restoration efforts involved damage assessments, making areas safe, removing trees and debris from access tracks, restoring critical community infrastructure and the restoration of supply to customers.

Localised faults can become apparent after network power has been reinstated.

If customers notice their street or neighbours have power but they don't, should let let Ergon know on 13 22 96.