HEAVY BALL: Bay Power's Dylan Alexander gets his kick away in the wet against Brothers Bulldogs: Cody Fox
HEAVY BALL: Bay Power's Dylan Alexander gets his kick away in the wet against Brothers Bulldogs: Cody Fox
Power surge in the wet against Brothers Bulldogs

BRENDAN BOWERS
10th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
AFL: Bay Power's seniors increased their winning streak to seven on Saturday against Brothers Bulldogs in Hervey Bay.

In a convincing win, Powers defeated Bulldogs 11.16-82 to 2.6-18.

In front of a small crowd in wet and cold conditions, the home side was quick to start scoring five goals in the first quarter.

Bulldogs had no answer to the early goal blitz, going to the break down 5.4-34 to 0.1-1.

The commitment of the Bulldogs team was not in question throughout the match as they threw their bodies at the contest.

A paling was smashed when Bulldogs player Jack Sickerdick slid into the wooden boundary fence while chasing the ball.

The Bundaberg team slowed Power's scoring over the following three quarters but was unable to bridge the first quarter gap.

In deteriorating conditions the Hervey Bay side scored a further two goals each quarter to increase the margin.

Bay Power coach Kristian Walton was impressed with his team's commitment in trying conditions.

"We definitely wanted to start well in the conditions and the boys did that,” he said.

The coach singled out Damien McGreevey for his game.

"Damien was outstanding for us on Saturday,” Walton said.

"The whole team kept getting numbers to the ball and to keep them to two goals was extremely pleasing.”

Power's Joshua Wheeler was the top goal scorer for the team kicking four straight, followed by Jarrod Stothard, Kim Sims and Glenn Krohn who all kicked two.

Best-on-ground went to Damien McGreevy from Bay Power and Colin Crowther from Brothers Bulldogs.

The win opens up an eight-point gap for Power over the second-placed Bombers.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

