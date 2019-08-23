POWER TALKS: Premier, MP warned on supply 'consequences'

BRUCE Saunders says he is being "firm" over negotiations between the State Government and munitions company directors as the power supply debate rages on.

But Wide Bay's Federal MP Llew O'Brien says the Maryborough Labor MP and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will "wear the consequences" if they fail to take immediate action over the electricity problem.

It follows concerns of power supply issues to Maryborough's $60 million munitions factory, currently being developed by Rheinmetall NIOA Munitions, being raised by senior business figures.

The Chronicle understands there is only one mega watt of power available for new business ventures on the Maryborough grid.

Ergon Energy confirmed they were negotiating with the joint-venture on its energy needs but said no network capacity issues had been identified for the Maryborugh customers.

Mr Saunders said he had been involved with negotiations between the State Government, Ergon and RNM but said he was confident the project was still on track.

"I've got full faith in Ergon and the State Development office to move this project forward," Mr Saunders said.

"Politicians don't get involved with every bit of micromanagement that goes on... they're doing normal business practice."

Mr O'Brien has branded the situation "a potential crisis" that could stall the creation of jobs in the Maryborough region.

"The Queensland Government owns the electricity generators, the Queensland Government owns the electricity distribution network, and the Queensland Government owns Ergon Energy, the electricity retailer," Mr O'Brien said.

"Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (needs) to immediately intervene to make the investments to ensure Maryborough's electricity supply is capable of powering Maryborough's industrial needs now and into the future."

Ms Palaszczuk's office declined to comment when contacted by the Chronicle.