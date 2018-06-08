Menu
Last night’s winner is yet to come forward. Picture: Supplied
News

Mystery over $50m Powerball winner

by Ben Graham
8th Jun 2018 10:26 AM

THE hunt is on for the mysterious Powerball winner who bagged themselves $50 million jackpot in last night's mega-draw.

Players are being advised to double-check their numbers as nobody has come forward to claim the life-changing prizemoney.

The winning numbers can often be traced back to the point of sale, meaning the rough location of the winner can be traced.

However, Jumbo Interactive, which is based in the Northern Territory, is licensed to sell tickets online, meaning the lucky so-and-so could be anywhere in Australia.

Here are the winning numbers: 14, 22, 23, 24, 30, 32, 34 and the Powerball, 9.

Matthew Hart from The Lott told the Today show this morning nobody had come forward to claim the cash.

"They (the winner) are still a mystery. We don't know if they know they have won," he said.

"We know it was sold online by one of our partners, it could be anywhere in Australia, check those tickets particularly if you bought it online."

There is a total of $63 million in unclaimed division one lotto prizes across Australia. Picture: Supplied
Another punter narrowly missed out, picking all seven numbers but just not the Powerball, bagging a $77,405 win. Two players also claimed the Division 3 prize of $4615.

While the $50m Division One prize was a long way off the highest ever jackpot in Australia of $111 million, last night's win is thought to be up there with the biggest ever single ticket wins.

The $55 million Powerball jackpot drawn on January 11 has also not been claimed.

Mr Hart told Channel 7 the winner could be a local or even a visitor who was yet to discover they were multi-millionaires.

"We do have people come forward days, months or years after … usually in the wallet or on the fridge is where it normally tends to be," he said.

The winning numbers for that draw were 32, 7, 5, 34, 38 and 11, and the Powerball number was 12.

If the money is not claimed after six months, it will go to Victoria's State Revenue Office but the ticket owner can still come forward thereafter and take their winnings.

Victoria and Tasmania honour unclaimed lotto tickets forever, despite other states setting time limits between 12 months and seven years.

    Local Partners