Maryborough Anzac Day 2021 March
News

Powerful Anzac legacy on show in Maryborough

Stuart Fast
25th Apr 2021 12:29 PM
“That would be the first time the air force has been on time”.

A military inside joke, shared by former army colonel turned Maryborough RSL Sub-branch president Paul Coleman as the RAAF C-17 transport aircraft passed overhead before the first bars of the national anthem, brought the larrikin Aussie spirit to a special service.

ANZAC DAY 2021: A RAAF C-17 Transport aircraft flies over Maryborough on Anzac Day. Photo: Stuart Fast
People lined the streets as veterans, ex-service personnel, schools and community groups marched from the Maryborough RSL in Lennox Street to the Maryborough Cenotaph on the corner of Bazaar and Sussex Street for the main service.

Mr Coleman said it was the 106th anniversary of the landing at Gallipoli during World War I and although the campaign was a failure, it left a powerful legacy in Australia and New Zealand that continued within the modern Australian Defence Force.

Maryborough soldier Private Nathan Brock currently serves in Delta Company, 9 Battalion, Royal Queensland Regiment (9 RQR) and formed part of the guard for the service.

ANZAC DAY 2021: Private Nathan Brock with his two sons (L) Tristan and Lochlan following the main service in Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast
“Every year it’s always an honour. Being local, you have the history with 9 RQR Lieutenant Duncan Chapman it's always a privilege and I always put my hand up for these services,” he said.

He said from his perspective, the number of people attending booth the dawn and main services was larger than 2019.

“I know everyone was disappointed with last year due to COVID-19 … This year, it’s a fantastic turn out, it’s great to see people come out, I love representing my unit,” Private Brock said.

