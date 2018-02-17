Menu
Powers in pain, but finishes 7th

PAIN: Toby Powers as he struggled to the finish line in seventh.
PAIN: Toby Powers as he struggled to the finish line in seventh. Matthew McInerney
Matthew McInerney
by

A MOUNTAIN bike accident two weeks ago left Toby Powers with a puncture wound on his foot, but that could not stop him at the Queensland School Sport Triathlon Championships.

The pain was evident on the 14-year-old's face as he wobbled down the final chute to the Hervey Bay Triathlon Club finish line.

He collapsed in a heap as soon as he crossed the line. Nearby medics rushed to ensure he recovered.

DETERMINED: Toby Powers (intermediate, 15-16 years) of Wide Bay at the Queensland School Sport State Triathlon.
DETERMINED: Toby Powers (intermediate, 15-16 years) of Wide Bay at the Queensland School Sport State Triathlon. Alistair Brightman

"My goal was just to get to the Queensland team,” Powers said after he regained his breath.

"I pushed my hardest, go until I drop - which I did.

"I was in a lot of pain and relieved I finished. My legs were hurting, I couldn't breathe at all, I was limping hard.”

The top six finishers qualify for Queensland, pending exemptions.

Powers finished seventh.

He said he would continue to train to ensure he was ready for the nationals.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
