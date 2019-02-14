Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
‘Stupid’ P-plater’s crazy act. Picture: Dash Cam Owners Australia
‘Stupid’ P-plater’s crazy act. Picture: Dash Cam Owners Australia
Motoring

‘Stupid’ P-plater’s crazy act

by Ally Foster
13th Feb 2019 7:58 AM

A P-plate driver has narrowly avoided catastrophe after being caught on a truck's dashcam doing something seriously stupid and dangerous.

The shocking video shows the blue hatchback pull onto a two-lane road, right in front of a truck travelling at high speed.

The truck driver slams on the breaks but is unable to slow down fast enough and rams the back of the car, pushing the P-plater onto the median strip.

The car eventually skids to a stop.

Despite the terrifying circumstances, the driver appears to be unharmed.

He then tries to get out of the car without putting the handbrake on, almost letting the vehicle roll back into oncoming traffic and causing another accident.

Footage of the incident was uploaded to the Dash Cam Owner Australia Facebook page and has already been viewed over 129,000 times.

The driver pulled out right in front of the truck. Picture: Dash Cam Owners Australia
The driver pulled out right in front of the truck. Picture: Dash Cam Owners Australia

 

He was then forced onto the median strip by the truck. Picture: Dash Cam Owners Australia
He was then forced onto the median strip by the truck. Picture: Dash Cam Owners Australia

Social media users flocked to the comment on the footage and berate the inexperienced driver.

"Two lanes and he pulls out in front of a fast moving truck?! Hand your license back," one person said.

Another wrote: "Bloody idiot … shouldn't have a license if they're going to be that stupid behind the wheel. Truck driver did well to not have a catastrophic incident happen."

"Lucky it just got pushed out of the way and didn't go under," one person added.

It is unclear where in Australia the incident happened.

cars news motoring

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Decorated war veteran to take on Llew O'Brien

    premium_icon REVEALED: Decorated war veteran to take on Llew O'Brien

    Breaking The Chronicle can reveal ex-army captain Jason Scanes was officially selected by the party on Monday night following months of speculation.

    Rotarians bag a donation for Albert students

    premium_icon Rotarians bag a donation for Albert students

    Community Good start for students

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:52 AM
    Next boom that will spark 24,000 new jobs

    premium_icon Next boom that will spark 24,000 new jobs

    Business How coal will deliver eight times jobs of hydrogen

    • 14th Feb 2019 4:55 AM
    Hervey Bay's construction skills in the spotlight

    premium_icon Hervey Bay's construction skills in the spotlight

    News It will influence how much funding will be directed to Hervey Bay