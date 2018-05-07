Practical training helps get students job-ready

Fraser Coast TESS hospitality trainer Kay Parker is keen to show student Gabrielle Bremer-Gomboso how to master the espresso machine which was recently donated to the Maisie Kaufmann Learning Centre.

A NEW approach to hospitality training is not only helping students gain the skills they need to succeed but it is also giving them the confidence to apply those skills in the workplace.

As part of the Maisie Kaufmann Learning Centre's hospitality training students get to take their newly acquired skills and put them to use in a practical manner by serving morning and afternoon tea at events held at the Senior Citizens Centre.

They have also recently catered a full roast dinner with drinks, a buffet and dessert and will later this month wait on 200 people with platters.

Kay Parker started as a hospitality trainer at Maisie K in October last year and has been a training students since 2015.

She started in the industry as a 12-year-old working in her mum's cafe in Kent St, Maryborough.

That paved the way in Kay's hospitality career during which she has worked as a barmaid, waitress, and chef in pubs, restaurants and resorts.

In 2015 after completing a Cert III and a Training and Assessing Certificate IV she moved into teaching the trade.

Kay said she loved the industry and the new challenges she faces as a trainer.

"Taking the students into practical situations like catering at events gives them experience with putting food together, displaying and presenting and serving," she said.

"I watch students build and learn new skills and it boosts their self esteem making them job-ready."

Fraser Coast Training Employment Support Service CEO Lance Stone said he watched many students become confident through the training program.

"During our meetings the students will come and take our orders and at first they are so nervous but they build confidence and remember your orders," he said.

"It is those life skills they develop which are invaluable because they give confidence and support to each student that they are happy enough to go out and put themselves forward for different jobs because they think 'I can do this, I can speak, I can hold a conversation'."

Hospitality students with Fraser Coast TESS Training and Development general manager Gail Endres (right) and hospitality trainer Kay Parker (3rd left) at the morning tea to acknowledge the generosity of Fraser Coast United Lodge No. 19 members for their donation of an espresso machine. Boni Holmes

Luke Manning, who started in the industry when he was 18, moved to Maryborough last year to be closer to family enrolled in the hospitality course to gain more experience.

"A lot has changed since I first learned," Luke said.

" I have worked in restaurants and various kitchens in Victoria - I have done a lot of different things over the years.

"It is always good to learn new things and training changes over the years as well."

Luke said this training program would refresh his skills and he would have a certificate to back it up.

Gabrielle Bremer-Gomboso, 17, said she always had a passion for the hospitality industry.

"I decided to do this course because I like cooking food and tinkering around making it look pretty," Gabrielle said.

"I have learnt a lot on how to present food, how to make coffees, how to cook food, the hygiene aspects."

Gabrielle hopes her Certificate III in Hospitality will get a job in the food industry.

TESS Training and Development general manager Gail Endres said the practical education they are learning was a huge confidence boost.

"We are taking these young guys into the community and showcasing their skills and running some big events.

"It is an opportunity for us to cater and do it professionally - it is high-pressure stuff.

"If there is a business out there that were looking for caterers to give us a call."