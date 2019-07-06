PRACTICALLY PERFECT: Poppins Day in the Park a great success

THE Mary Poppins Festival is Councillor Paul Truscott's favourite annual event.

So it's no surprise his whole family attended the Day in the Park at the Portside Precinct that marks the end of the 8-day festival.

Filled with magic and fun, Cr Truscott said it was great to see so many people dressed up in costume on Saturday, braving the wet weather.

"It was another fantastic day," he said.

"It was a great event from start to end.

"There was great attendance, especially considering the weather.

"We had a few little showers."

Mayor George Seymour at the Mary Poppins Festival’s Day in the Park event on Saturday. Contributed

Cr Truscott said the day had included a range of fun activities for children and adults alike.

Kicking off at 9am with the Proud Marys annual morning tea, along with workshops and live music, the day also included the annual grand parade.

While the annual Chimney Sweep Competition had to be cancelled, Cr Truscott said the rain had held off while the collection of costumed characters made their way along Richmond St.

"It was great to see everyone getting involved and getting into spirit of it," he said.

"It showed the Maryborough and Fraser Coast spirit."

The much-anticipated Great Nanny Race went ahead but was cut short because of the rain.

The final had to be called off and prizes were awarded to all heat winners.

The newly refurbished Story Bank proved to be a hit.

The building, located on the corner of Richmond and Kent streets, was the birthplace of Mary Poppins author PL Travers and has been extensively renovated.

A photo gallery of all the games, entertainers and costumes will be available tomorrow.