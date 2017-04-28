25°
News

Pram, baby used to steal from Bay shops

Eliza Wheeler
| 28th Apr 2017 5:00 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A HERVEY Bay mother of two has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $300 worth of groceries using a pram, and stealing a blanket from Target using a baby.

Eden Maree Wheatley, now 25, appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday, facing two charges of stealing.

Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards said in December last year, Wheatley put a number of items on lay-by at Target in Stockland before stealing a baby blanket.

"[Wheatley] wrapped a baby in the blanket and walked out without paying," Snr Const Edwards said.

Wheatley also faced court for another incident of stealing, this time at Coles in Hervey Bay.

The court heard Wheatley put more than $300 worth of food in shopping bags, before placing them in a pram and leaving the shop without paying.

Wheatley's defence lawyer Michael Riedel said his client was single at the time of the offences, and committed them "out of need, rather than greed".

"At the time of the first offence [at Target] my client was heavily pregnant... I'm instructed she tried to receive assistance from a charity, but was unsuccessful," Mr Riedel said.

"[Wheatley] went on to steal the food items, which I understand was mostly baby food."

The court heard Wheatley was on a suspended sentence during the time of both offences.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said the mother-of-two could not keep using the excuse of having small children as a defence.

Wheatley was sentenced to 12 months' probation for the two stealing charges.

The woman's suspended sentence was extended by six months.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccourt fccrime

Pensioner fears for life after gunshots kill her 'pets'

Pensioner fears for life after gunshots kill her 'pets'

Sitting home with her husband, Elaine Hurst heard a loud gunshot outside their window.

Robbery at knifepoint 'soul destroying' for victim

GUILTY: Nadine Stevie Wilkinson pleaded guilty to armed robbery of a Torquay corner store.

The victim said the ordeal was "soul destroying".

Curra to get its own CBD - major shopping centre next year

BIG PLANS FOR CURRA: Project developers Wayne Hoskin and Barry Harrison at Gympie Regional Council's planning office.

Major new "town centre” for Curra

Inmate rushed to hospital after incident at M'Boro prison

Maryborough Correctional Centre is housing more inmates than it ever has before, with the number currently fluctuating around 630. It was designed to have 500.

He received facial injuries.

Local Partners

Young performers to star in production of Annie at Brolga

Rachel Damms will take on the biggest role of her acting career when she puts on a symbolic red-haired wig on Saturday.

Heritage City's oldest hockey club turning 80 this year

CHAMPION EFFORT: Colts celebrate winning the Division II women’s grand final after beating Wallaroos Wallys 3-2.

The milestone will be celebrated in July.

Peace Cake to be revealed this weekend

Maryborough Peace Cake replica.

The artwork has taken months to create.

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

TRIBUTES have poured in for Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia, who has died aged 73.

Sophie Monk casting a wide net as Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette.

Producers ‘inundated’ with calls as they widen age range of suitors.

Viewers officially bored of Aussie biopics

House of Bond’s Ben Mingay as Alan Bond with Rachael Taylor as Diana Bliss.

Latest biopic House of Bond a ‘flop’ as reality TV dominates screens

Bill Cosby: Embattled comic breaks silence on future

Cosby said he wanted to get back on stage doing comedy.

Shania Twain to drop first album in 15 years

Shania Twain

Shania Twain is about to drop her first album since 2002.

What's on the big screen this week

Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff in a scene from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2.

GUARDIANS of the Galaxy is back with even more laughs.

Grinspoon is happy to help with flood appeal

BACK ON THE ROAD: Grinspoon remain happy to assist with Lismore's flood recovery.

"Lismore is the birthplace of Grinspoon... we owe that community"

THIS HAS IT ALL: GREAT LOCATION and GREAT VIEWS INSPECT TODAY!

2 Baunfiend Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 3 $580,000

4 Bedrooms, main with en suite and panoramic sea views Two street frontage with self-contained office and carport Located minutes from everything, schools, shops...

Self Sustainable Hobby Farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Very Large Dam on Property (approx. 5000 sqm x 6m deep) 3 bed home with separate 15m x 11m shed

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

EXPENSIVE WATER VIEWS - CHEAP PRICE

24 Mant Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 3 $450,000

Situated in a quiet and very desirable location, overlooking beautiful Gataker's Bay Reserve including water views. Three bedrooms two bathrooms and separate...

UNDER DIRECT and FINAL INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL.

12 Parraweena Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 6 2 4 Auction in...

This incredible home boasts the ultimate in family living: Two separate dwellings on a large 1811m2 allotment with sub-division potential subject TCA There are six...

Great Location - Close to TAFE and Hospitals

2/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 $195,000

This solid brick 2 bedroom unit is air-conditioned for your comfort and conveniently located close to shops, hospitals and the TAFE and the new mobility track to...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE. LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first.

GREAT VALUE DOESN&#39;T LAST LONG

2 Arlington Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Situated in the exclusive Dress Circle pines estate this home just oozes street appeal. With two street frontage double lock up garage under roof and huge double...

PRICED TO SELL

2/12 Richard Charles Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 $325,000

3x Bedrooms Main with en-suite and Walk in robe Study nook Open plan living Stone bench-tops Double lock up garage Book and inspection today.

Craig Black to sell off last of car dealership empire

Toyota.

Craig Black is selling his old dealerships’ land and buildings

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!